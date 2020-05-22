US Senate passes bill to delist nearly 800 Chinese companies from stock exchanges

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, May 22: In a major move, the US Senate overwhelmingly approved legislation Wednesday that could lead atleast 800 Chinese companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Baidu Inc. to be be barred from listing on U.S. stock exchanges amid increasingly tense relations between the world's two largest economies.

The bill called the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, introduced by Senator John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, and Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland, seeks to delist companies not abiding by the US accounting laws, and was approved by unanimous consent.

According to the bill, the companies would have to certify that they are not under the control of a foreign government.

The bill would require that foreign companies let the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board oversee the auditing of their financial records if they want to raise money by selling stocks or bonds to the American public.

All U.S. companies and most foreign firms already work with the PCAOB in this way, but Chinese firms do not.

The securities of the company would be barred from the stock exchange if the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) is not able to audit the firm for three straight years so as to determine that it is not under the foreign government's control.

US President Donald Trump and other officials in his administration had insisted that China mishandled the coronavirus during the early weeks of an outbreak that has spread into a global pandemic that has killed more than 320,000 people and cratered global economies.