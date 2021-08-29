YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    US releases names of 13 troops killed in the Kabul airport attack

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Aug 28: The Pentagon has released the names of the 13 American service members killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. They include 11 Marines, one Navy sailor who was assigned to a Marine Corps unit, and an Army Special Forces soldier.

    List of 13 US troops killed in the Kabul airport attack
    This Dec. 2019, photo provided by Regi Stone shows Eli Stone, left, and Rylee McCollum, at Christmas in Stone's house in Jackson, Wyo. Rylee McCollum, of Bondurant, Wyo., was one of the U.S. Marines killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport, in Afghanistan, according to his sister, Roice McCollum. PTI

    They died in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate, which also killed at least 170 Afghans.

    Biden says another terror attack likely in 24-36 hours, pledges more strikes on ISIS-K Biden says another terror attack likely in 24-36 hours, pledges more strikes on ISIS-K

    The 11 Marines are:

    • Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah;
    • Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts;
    • Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California;
    • Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California;
    • Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska;
    • Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana;
    • Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas;
    • Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri;
    • Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming;
    • Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, and
    • Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.

    Also killed were Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.

    The Pentagon said Saturday their remains were being flown to the United States.

    More KABUL News  

    Read more about:

    kabul kabul blasts afghanistan isis

    Story first published: Sunday, August 29, 2021, 8:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X