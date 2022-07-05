US recorded 309 mass shootings in 2022: Here is a list of some notable episodes of gun violence

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, July 05: The United States has once again witnessed a surge in gun violence. In the latest trail of killings, a gunman had opened fire and killed at least six people and injured dozens more at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill., about 25 miles north of Chicago.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit group with an accompanying website and social media delivery platforms that catalogues every incident of gun violence in the US, there have been 309 mass shootings recorded across the country.

Mass Shooting Highland Park 6 Killed, 24 Injured - prelim

309th Mass Shooting in 2022

15th Mass Murder 2022



Snapshot of all Mass Murders with over 20 victims pic.twitter.com/U3ZuhpvUCV — The Gun Violence Archive (@GunDeaths) July 4, 2022

As per the research group, it defines a mass shooting as a single incident involving four or more victims. On the other, the definition varies for the US Law enforcement agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation as it says a single incident in which four or more people, not including the suspect, are killed, can be termed a mass shooting.

The July 4 shooting was just the latest to shatter the rituals of American life. Schools, churches, grocery stores and now community parades have all become killing grounds in recent months. The parade began around 10 am but it was suddenly halted about 10 minutes later after shots were fired. Hundreds of parade-goers - some visibly bloodied - fled the parade route. They left a trail of abandoned items that showed everyday life suddenly, violently disrupted.

It was only last month that US President Joe Biden had signed the widest-ranging gun violence bill passed by Congress in decades, a compromise that showed at once both progress on a long-intractable issue and the deep-seated partisan divide that persists.

On Monday, Biden said that he and first lady Jill Biden were "shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day."

No let us take a look at other notable episodes of gun violence in recent weeks:

Vestavia Hills, Alabama: At least two people died and another was hospitalized on 16 June after a shooting at St Stephen's Episcopal Church in a Birmingham suburb.

Duncanville, Texas: Police shot and killed a man who fired gunshots on 13 June at a Dallas-area gymnasium where at least 150 children were attending a day camp.

Chattanooga, Tennessee: Three people died and 14 people were injured in a shooting on 5 June in front of a restaurant. Three people have been arrested.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Three people died and 11 others were injured on 4 June on a busy block in Philadelphia during a melee that began with a fistfight and was followed by random gunfire.

Dayton, Ohio: An incarcerated person being treated at a hospital shot and killed a security guard on 1 June, pointed the weapon at others and killed himself in a parking lot.

Tulsa, Oklahoma: A gunman killed his surgeon and three other people at a medical office on 1 June. The gunman killed himself as police arrived.

Uvalde, Texas: An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb elementary school on 24 May in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. More than 15 other people were wounded. Law enforcement killed the attacker.

Chicago, Illinois: A shooting killed two people and injured seven others on 19 May just blocks from the Magnificent Mile shopping district. Two men have been charged.

Laguna Woods, California: One person was killed and five others injured on 15 May after a man opened fire on Taiwanese parishioners in southern California.

Buffalo, New York: A white gunman opened fire on 14 May at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood, killing 10 people and injuring others. He has been charged with federal hate crimes that could carry the death penalty if he is convicted.