US professor advises people to eat only six french fries & hell breaks loose!

Washington, Dec 4: French fries are a collective noun. It is perfect if we fail to count their numbers in the delivery pack. But a professor of epidemiology and nutrition at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, Eric Rimm, recently came up with an idea which would be deemed nothing less than blasphemy for the lovers of french fries and it is about having a maximum of six of the sticks that he called a "a weapon of dietary destruction" in an article in The New York Times published on November 29, TODAY reported.

Yes, limiting your indulgence to only six french fries!

French fries have such a special corner in our heart that even changing its shape into regular ones earned violent threat to a restaurant in Maine, US, in the past.

Rimm's war against the greasy snack, similarly, led to a backlash on Twitter and the professor was even called a "mad man" for doing a 'disservice' to their indulgence. Some said if any restaurant went by the professor's habit, it will be a recipe for disaster.

Public health... go to hell!

What kind of MAD MAN would want six french fries? I get it, they are bad for you, but eating SIX sounds like torture. I’d rather not have them at all. But we all know that’s not going to happen. 🍟 pic.twitter.com/dDT4HYjNUF — ⚜️ηαтαℓιє ℓσ¢кєтт⚜️ (@natlckettwrites) November 29, 2018

That’s what I’m saying! I haven’t had my fill of fries unless I’ve had my six containers! — Anthony 🎃 (@AnthonyCentenoo) December 3, 2018

A Harvard professor says one portion of fries should only contain 6 fires! Excuse me, but I’m just getting started with six fries!! 😳😬 #GMC @WEWS pic.twitter.com/fn7pWGFc1A — Katie Ussin (@KatieUssin) December 3, 2018

A few Twitter users, however, agreed to go by just six french fries as long as they have a milkshake to fall back on.

Six fries is about two dips into a Frosty. I’m good with that. I can’t eat much anymore. — RGruenfelder (@RGruenfelder) November 30, 2018

Bonnie Taub-Dix, a registered dietician and nutritionist, told TODAY Food that it's the frying that makes potatoes in french fries so bad but limiting oneself to just six fries is a drastic measure that is in tune with many "carb-phobic" diets.

"A white potato happens to have twice the amount of potassium than a banana, it's a good source of fiber and it contains vitamin C. Granted, a baked potato would [have] more value and less calories ... but let's not act like fries are void of value," she was quoted as saying.