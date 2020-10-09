YouTube
    Washington, Oct 09: The US Presidential elections 2020 will be held on November 3. America would decide whether Donald Trump would continue in office or will Joe Biden replace him.

    The question now is who is ahead in the race. In 2016, Hillary Clinton led the polls and won nearly three million more votes than Trump. However she still lost because the US uses an electoral college system and this means that winning most of the votes does not mean you win the elections.

    President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden
    Biden has been ahead of Trump in most of the national polls since the beginning of the year. With 50 per cent support, he has been ahead of Trump with a 10 point lead most of the time. The polls suggest that Biden is ahead in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

    These are the three states in which Trump won by margins of less than 1 per cent to clinch the elections in 2016.

    Donald Trump refusing to do a virtual debate with Biden

    However it is the states of Iowa, Texas and Ohio which Trump's campaign managers would watch closely. These are the states in which he won by an 8 to 10 per cent margin in 2016. However the battle between Trump and Biden is looking closer here this year.

    This year the COVID-19 pandemic and its handling would also play a role. An ABC survey said that just 35 per cent approved of how Trump handled the pandemic. With Trump contracting the virus last week, the survey revealed that 75 per cent felt that he did not take the risk of him contracting the virus seriously. A Yahoo News poll found that at least half the respondents felt that he could have avoided contracting the virus.

    While Donald Trump and Joe Biden are running for president, their respective Vice Presidents are Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.

    US President Election 2020: Full schedule:

    Sep 29: First presidential debate

    Oct 07: First vice presidential debate

    Oct 15: Second presidential debate

    Oct 22: Third presidential debate

    Nov 03: Election Day

    Dec 14: Members of electoral college cast their ballots

    Jan 06 2021: Congress meets at 1 pm in Washington to count electoral votes and declare a winner

    Jan 20 2021: Inauguration Day. The winner and his ruling mate are sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States of America

    Read more about:

    X