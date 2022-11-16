G-20 communique set to state that today's era \"must not be of war\", echoing PM Modi's words to President Putin

Watch: Biden stumbles at the stairs during visit to Mangrove forest in Bali

US President Biden holds emergency meeting with NATO leaders after missile strike on Poland

International

oi-Nitesh Jha

Bali, Nov 16: US President Joe Biden held an emergency meeting with G7 and NATO leaders in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Tuesday night, after a deadly explosion hit NATO member Poland.

Ukraine and Polish authorities have claimed that the explosion were caused by Russia-made missiles.

After the round table meeting, President Biden told reporters, "We agreed to support Poland's investigations into the explosion in rural Poland near the Ukrainian border and we're gonna make sure we figure out exactly what happened," CNN quoted him as saying.

Happening Now: President Biden discusses a meeting with world leaders on the loss of life in Eastern Poland and the United States’ commitment to support Poland’s investigation. https://t.co/T90crukAKN — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 16, 2022

The US President also said, "Then we're gonna collectively determine next step as we investigate."

PM Modi and US Prez Biden share light moments at G20 summit, video goes viral

When asked if the missile were fired by Russia, Biden said, "There is preliminary information that contests that. I don't want to say that until we completely investigate. It's unlikely in the minds of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia. But we'll see."

The US President held the meeting with the leaders of G7 and NATO. The meeting was attended by Biden and leaders from Canada, the European Union, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Netherlands, and Japan.

Biden also said that there was a total unanimity with among the leaders who attended the meeting.

Earlier, in a call with Poland's President Andrzej Duda, President Biden offered full US support and assistance with Poland's investigation. "President Biden reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to NATO. The two leaders said that they and their teams should remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as the investigation proceeds," said a release issued by The White House.

According to reports, two missiles fell on the territory of Poland in the Lubelskie province bordering Ukraine on Tuesday in which two people were killed.

What PM Modi said after meeting world leaders at G20 Summit

The defence ministry of Russia rejected the reports saying that Russian military did not carry out the strikes near Ukrainian-Polish border zone.

Poland also summoned the Russian ambassador to the country and demanded immediate detailed explanations about the incident.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 10:04 [IST]