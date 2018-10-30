US pays condolence for the victims of Indonesian plane crash

Washington, Oct 30: The US has extended its deepest condolences for the victims of a low-cost Indonesian aircraft that crashed into the sea with 189 people on board, including an Indian pilot, soon after taking off from Jakarta.
Indian pilot Bhavye Suneja leading the flight
Indian pilot Bhavye Suneja, 31, was flying the Lion Air flight JT610 which lost contact with the ground officials 13 minutes after taking off from Jakarta Soekarno Hatta International Airport on Monday.
Lion air flight took off from Jakarta
The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft en-route to Pangkal Pinang city crashed near Kerawang, 32 miles east of Jakarta. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Indonesia in this time of sorrow. Preparations are underway to assist the Indonesian government in its investigation of this tragic accident," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said on Monday.
Plane crashed into the sea
"The Unites States extends its deepest condolences to those who lost family and loved ones in the October 29 plane crash in Indonesia," she said in a statement.
Lion Air Boeing 737 passenger plane took off its flight from the capital Jakarta. The flight which was heading towards the city of Pangkal Pinang on the island of Bangka lost control and crashed into the sea. Around 188 passengers were believed to be dead.
Search is on for the plane and victims
Bhavye Suneja, was the pilot leading the plane before it lost control. The search is on underway by the authorities for the missing plane and bodies of victims.
