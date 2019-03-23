US-Pak ties very good now, says Trump; surprise announcement, says Pak media

  • search
    Washington, March 23: Their relationship might be far away from what it was during the Cold War days. Apart from the Afghanistan question, relationships between the US and Pakistan have also been affected by the issue of terrorism. Washington has even warned Islamabad recently that another terror attack on India will prove to be "extremely problematic" in the wake of the two neighbours' recent tension following the Pulwama attack.

    Donald Trump
    Donald Trump

    However, the maverick American president, Donald Trump, has also claimed earlier this week that relations between the US and Pakistan are "now very good".

    Surprise announcement says Pak media

    The surprising announcement from Trump came at the end of a press conference in the White House last Wednesday, March 20, when a journalist asked his opinion on the current situation between India and Pakistan, Pakistani daily Dawn reported. It was on the same day and hours earlier in the White House that a senior official of the Trump administration had warned Pakistan against more terror attacks.

    Further terror attack on India will be extremely problematic: US to Pakistan

    "Pakistan - we'll be meeting with Pakistan [leadership]. I think our relationship right now is very good with Pakistan," Trump was quoted as saying.

    Trump and Pakistan leadership have been seen speaking in not very favourably about each other in recent times.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 16:29 [IST]
