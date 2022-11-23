YouTube
    US: Several feared dead in shooting at Walmart store in Virginia

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Nov 23: A gunman has shot and killed multiple people in a Walmart store in the US state of Virginia, according to AFP. It's still unknown how many people have been killed or injured, but police say there are at least 10 people who have died.

    According to WAVY report, Chesapeake police told that the shooting happened inside the Walmart around 10:12 pm local time. One person is also found dead at the enterance of the store.

    US: Multiple fatalities in shooting at Walmart store in Virginia

    Police believe there was one shooter, who is dead, Chesapeake police spokesman MPO Leo Kosinski told Associated Press as reported by ANI.

    "Police are still going through the building and people are asked to steer clear," WAVY reported.

    Five, including a police officer, killed in North Carolina shooting: MayorFive, including a police officer, killed in North Carolina shooting: Mayor

    The shooting comes just days after a mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado killed five people.

    X