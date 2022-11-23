US: Several feared dead in shooting at Walmart store in Virginia

4 killed after man goes on shooting spree across Memphis, gunman in custody

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, Nov 23: A gunman has shot and killed multiple people in a Walmart store in the US state of Virginia, according to AFP. It's still unknown how many people have been killed or injured, but police say there are at least 10 people who have died.

According to WAVY report, Chesapeake police told that the shooting happened inside the Walmart around 10:12 pm local time. One person is also found dead at the enterance of the store.

In the US, the shooting occurred at a Walmart store in Virginia. According to preliminary data, about 10 people died, according to TV, citing the police. pic.twitter.com/Drb9knfq8g — Животный мир (@dragon_of_time_) November 23, 2022

#UPDATE A Chesapeake police spokesperson tells us at this point he believes no more than 10 people have died. It’s unclear if the shooter was an employee. The shooter is now deceased. Officers are walking through the Walmart super center checking for victims. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/gZs4CDV0q8 — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) November 23, 2022

Police believe there was one shooter, who is dead, Chesapeake police spokesman MPO Leo Kosinski told Associated Press as reported by ANI.

"Police are still going through the building and people are asked to steer clear," WAVY reported.

The shooting comes just days after a mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado killed five people.