US midterm elections: Trump uses ‘tremendous’ yet again, despite losing House

Washington, Nov 7: The Republicans led by President Donald Trump hit a wall in the House of Representatives in the mid-term elections held on Tuesday, November 6, as they lost the chamber to a resurgent Democratic Party. The results will mean American politics preparing for more showdowns between Trump and the House Democrats for the rest of his term.

However, the president himself was in no mood to concede and called the results a "tremendous success" in a tweet on Tuesday night. He also put the focus on the Republican Party retaining the Senate and mentioned in another tweet, the following quote: "There's only been 5 times in the last 105 years that an incumbent President has won seats in the Senate in the off year election. Mr. Trump has magic about him. This guy has magic coming out of his ears. He is an astonishing vote getter & campaigner. The Republicans are........."

Also Read | US midterm polls: Democrats claw back to prominence

“There’s only been 5 times in the last 105 years that an incumbent President has won seats in the Senate in the off year election. Mr. Trump has magic about him. This guy has magic coming out of his ears. He is an astonishing vote getter & campaigner. The Republicans are......... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

The White House, too, was happy with the results. Press Secretary Sarah Hucakbee Sanders, who said there was no blue wave, termed them as a "huge victory for the president" as the GOP managed to maintain its grip over the upper chamber.

Others from Trump's camp were also happy. "The fact that we're not talking about a 'shellacking' tonight ... really tells you a lot about our president and my boss," Kellyanne Conway, counsellor to Trump, told reporters at the White House, bringing back to currency the humbling word that former president Barack Obama had used to describe the Democrats' big losses in 2010.

Also Read | US midterm polls: Why Republicans use an elephant & Democrats a donkey

President Trump and his supporters might be still putting up a happy face over the results in the House of Representatives but we will certainly witness more fireworks as the president will find running it tough against a bolstered opposition in the house.