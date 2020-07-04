  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    US ‘loves’ India: Donald Trump responds to ‘friend’ Narendra Modi

    By
    |

    Washington, July 04: President Donald Trump thanked "my friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his greetings on the 244th anniversary of the American Independence Day.

    Narendra Modi and Donald Trump
    Narendra Modi and Donald Trump

    "Thank you my friend. America loves India!," Trump tweeted.

    PM Modi on Saturday congratulated President Donald Trump and the people of the United States on the country's 244th Independence Day, saying as the world's largest democracies "we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates".

    "I congratulate US President Donald Trump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA," Modi tweeted.

    As the world's largest democracies, "we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates," he said.

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump narendra modi

    Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 23:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue