US ‘loves’ India: Donald Trump responds to ‘friend’ Narendra Modi

International

oi-Deepika S

Washington, July 04: President Donald Trump thanked "my friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his greetings on the 244th anniversary of the American Independence Day.

"Thank you my friend. America loves India!," Trump tweeted.

Thank you my friend. America loves India! https://t.co/mlvJ51l8XJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2020

PM Modi on Saturday congratulated President Donald Trump and the people of the United States on the country's 244th Independence Day, saying as the world's largest democracies "we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates".

"I congratulate US President Donald Trump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA," Modi tweeted.

As the world's largest democracies, "we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates," he said.