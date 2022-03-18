US lawmakers urges India to speak out against Putin

US welcomes ICJ order asking Russia to immediately suspend military operations in Ukraine

Washington, Mar 18: A group of US lawmakers have urged India to speak out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The lawmakers, led by Congressman Joe Wilson and Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna, had a call with India's top envoy to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu where they discussed the matter.

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna tweeted: "Appreciated the opportunity to join Wilson in a bipartisan call with Ambassador Sandhu, urging India to speak out against Putin's targeting of civilians in Ukraine".

"On both sides of the aisle, friends of India are urging India to use its influence for peace," he added.

Congressman Wilson tweeted, "Grateful to join my colleague in a bipartisan call with the Ambassador of India to the U.S. It is critical that world leaders condemn the atrocities being committed by Putin in Ukraine."

This is for the second time in two days that US lawmakers have urged India to condemn Russia over its military offensive against Ukraine.

A day earlier, two lawmakers Ted W Lieu and Tom Malinowski, had urged India to condemn Russia.

"Though we understand India's relationship with Russia, we are disappointed with your government's decision to abstain from the UN General Assembly's March 2 vote," they had said in a letter to Sandhu.

Early this week, Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera had expressed his disappointment over India abstaining at the UN vote against Russia.

"Even worse, India is now reportedly looking to bypass international sanctions and buy Russian oil at a steeply discounted rate, potentially giving Putin an economic lifeline at a time when the Russian economy is reeling from international sanctions," Bera had said in a statement.

Story first published: Friday, March 18, 2022, 8:58 [IST]