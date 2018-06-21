US’s inhuman immigration policy puts May under fire ahead of Trump visit to UK

US President Donald Trump's controversial immigration policy which has alienated small children from their illegal immigrant parents has now gone beyond the American shores to create potential challenge for the US's relation with its time-tested allies like the UK.

On Wednesday, June 20, British Prime Minister Theresa May faced questions in the parliament on whether she would go ahead with the talks with Trump during the latter's visit across the Atlantic on July 13. May condemned the practices that are currently underway in the US as "wrong" and said it will be raised with Trump during his visit to the UK.

May told the lawmakers that the pictures of children being held in what seemed to be cages were "deeply disturbing" and added that the same was not the UK's approach. She also threw light on her own record as the home secretary saying she had ended routine detention of families having kids.

However, May was not in favour of looking away from Trump's visit saying that the two countries have a long relationship and shared interests and also when the UK disagreed with the US, it tells it so.

May came under criticism at prime minister's questions a day after her spokesperson refused to condemn the Trump administration's policy of separating the children from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

Trump's "zero tolerance" approach to illegal crossings at the border which has seen small children getting separated from their parents who were held in custody invited strong criticism from the US's domestic sectors as well. Even First Lady Melania Trump, who otherwise maintains a distance from political issues, said she hates to see children getting separated from their parents.

Trump planning new executive order to prevent family separations?

Trump was reportedly planning to pass an executive order which would allow the children to stay with their parents caught crossing the border illegally after the controversy erupted leading to a serious crisis for the Republicans.

