US in favour of India on new farm laws, says it improves 'efficiency' of Indian markets

Washington, Feb 04: Amid criticisms, the United States on Wednesday came out in support of India's new farm laws, saying it welcomes steps that would "improve the efficiency" of Indian markets and attract greater private sector investment.

Speaking on the ongoing farm protests in India, a State Department spokesperson said that Washington recognizes that "peaceful protests are a hallmark of any thriving democracy", adding that differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue.

"We recognize that peaceful protests are a hallmark of any thriving democracy, and note that the Indian Supreme Court has stated the same," the spokesperson said.

"We encourage that any differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue. In general, the United States welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India's markets and attract greater private sector investment," the spokesperson added.

Thousands of farmers are seen protesting on the borders of Delhi since November 26, 2021, against the newly enacted three farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

On January 26, violence broke out during the farmer tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day.

The protestors were seen breaking barricades and entering the national capital and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws.

During the 11th round of talks with protesting farmers on January 22, the government proposed to suspend the new legislations for one-and-a-half years and also proposed to set up a joint committee to discuss the Acts.