English

US immigration crisis: Melania Trump makes surprise visit to border to see ground reality

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top trending stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    US First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday, June 21, visited McAllen in Texas in an unannounced trip to get a first-hand knowledge of the crisis and chaos unfolding at the country's border with Mexico affecting several immigrant families.

    Melania Trump
    File photo of Melania Trump

    Melania met doctors and social workers and other experts during her visit and thanked them for their "hard work, compassion and kindness". The first lady recently expressed her disappointment over the separation of small children from their parents who were put on trial for illegally crossing the border saying she hated to see kids getting alienated from their parents.

    The Donald Trump administration has come under severe criticism both at home and abroad over the draconian law that separates the children from their parents. It was because of the backlash that Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday, June 20, reversing the decision after trying to put the blame on the Democrats first. He also insisted that the Congress needed to act to stop the practice but eventually acted himself. But the reversing was not doing much to ease the crisis, analysts said.

    Melania, through her visit, became the first member of the first family to pay a personal visit to see the ground conditions images of which have sent shockwaves across the globe. Videos of wailing children and those kept behind what seemed as cages rocked the conscience of the world as well as people in the US. There were even calls to scrap Trump's visit to the UK next month.

    Melania's spokesperson Stephanie Grisham told CNN in a brief press conference while heading to Texas that the former wanted to have a first-hand knowledge of the reality.

    The first stop of Melania's visit in Texas was the Upbring New Hope Children's Center, part of Lutheran Social Services of the South - a non-profit organisation.

    Melania is expected to brief her husband on what she saw on the ground.

    Read more about:

    immigration melania trump donald trump children united states border mexico

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 10:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue