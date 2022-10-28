YouTube
    US House Speaker Pelosi's husband violently assaulted at California home

    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Oct 28: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, and he is now in the hospital and expected to make a full recovery, said her spokesman, Drew Hammill.

    US House Speaker Pelosis husband violently assaulted at California home

    Pelosi was not in the residence at the time. Hammill said the assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.

    “The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," Hammill said in a statement.

