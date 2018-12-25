US family adopts 7 siblings from foster care, makes Christmas 2018 very very special

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Washington, Dec 25: People make their own plans to make their Christmas a special occasion but not many could beat this couple who did something extraordinarily noble this season. Arkansas-based Terry and Michael Hawthorn have been known to adopt kids over the years that have seen their family expand and now, they adopted as many as seven siblings that saw the total members of their families rising to 13.

The couple has taken care of a number of children since they decided to become foster parents years ago. They had first thought of doing it for a couple of years but never thought of adopting but after meeting some beautiful kids, they changed their heart. This month, they took up the responsibility of seven children who was in foster care for nearly three years.

Also Read | Christmas mass: Pope Francis stresses on 'sharing and giving'

The children who found a permanent home and family were ecstatic since their days in foster care have been forgettable. They had to go without a bed to sleep or even without food to eat.

"It feels so great knowing we have a family now and won't have to go anywhere else," Dawson Hawthorn, the oldest sibling, was quoted as saying.

Terri Hawthorn said seeing a smile on the face of the kids made their effort worth it.

Also Read | The legend of Santa Claus: Why kids eagerly wait for Christmas?

Michael Hawthorn told WFLA 8 On Your Side that he and his wife adopted two babies in the month of the April and now seven in December. They also have four children of their own.

The family also thanked Arkansas Senator Alan Clark for helping it out in its noble mission besides other legal and official agencies.