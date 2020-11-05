US elections: States that are still counting and how the numbers are looking now
Washington, Nov 05: Several states in the United States are still counting ballots. These include some of the very competitive battlegrounds. The tally could take days to complete.
The winner needs 270 votes and currently Democrat Joe Biden is in the lead. Let us take a look at the states are still counting.
Alaska: Donald Trump has a big lead and is expected to take the state according to Edison Research. Trump is ahead 62.9 per cent to 33 per cent.
Arizona: Associated Press and Fox News have called the state for Biden. He leads 50.7 per cent against 49.9 per cent for Trump according to Edison Research.
Georgia: Trumps holds the lead with 49.7 per cent to 49 per cent.
Maine: Biden leads 53.8 per cent to 43.2 per cent.
Michigan: Biden leads 50.3 per cent to 48.1 per cent.
Nevada: Biden is ahead 52.9 per cent to 45.4 per cent.
North Carolina: Trump is ahead 50.1 per cent to 48.7 per cent.
Pennsylvania: Trump is up 50.8 per cent to 47.9 per cent to Biden.
Wisconsin: Biden is up 49.4 per cent to 48.8 per cent for Trump.