YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    US elections: States that are still counting and how the numbers are looking now

    By
    |

    Washington, Nov 05: Several states in the United States are still counting ballots. These include some of the very competitive battlegrounds. The tally could take days to complete.

    The winner needs 270 votes and currently Democrat Joe Biden is in the lead. Let us take a look at the states are still counting.

    US elections: States that are still counting and how the numbers are looking now

    Alaska: Donald Trump has a big lead and is expected to take the state according to Edison Research. Trump is ahead 62.9 per cent to 33 per cent.

    Arizona: Associated Press and Fox News have called the state for Biden. He leads 50.7 per cent against 49.9 per cent for Trump according to Edison Research.

    Georgia: Trumps holds the lead with 49.7 per cent to 49 per cent.

    Maine: Biden leads 53.8 per cent to 43.2 per cent.

    Michigan: Biden leads 50.3 per cent to 48.1 per cent.

    Nevada: Biden is ahead 52.9 per cent to 45.4 per cent.

    North Carolina: Trump is ahead 50.1 per cent to 48.7 per cent.

    Pennsylvania: Trump is up 50.8 per cent to 47.9 per cent to Biden.

    Wisconsin: Biden is up 49.4 per cent to 48.8 per cent for Trump.

    More US ELECTIONS News

    Read more about:

    us elections donald trump joe biden

    Story first published: Thursday, November 5, 2020, 10:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X