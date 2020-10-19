US elections 2020: 'Wear a mask, wash your hands, vote out Donald Trump,' tweets Biden

Outrage over mispronunciation of Kamala Harris' name, supporters launch online campaign

New Delhi, Oct 19: As the race for presidential post heats up, the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday urged the Americans to wear a mask and vote out Donald Trump on November 3,when the elections takes place.

Taking to twitter, Biden wrote, "Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Vote out Donald Trump."

Meanwhile, Twitter blocked a post by an adviser to President Donald Trump who suggested that masks do not work to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Scott Atlas, who joined the White House in August as a science adviser, had tweeted Masks work? NO, and said widespread use of masks is not supported.

Trump has downplayed the importance of masks in reducing the spread of the virus, even after he contracted the disease, which has killed more than 215,000 Americans.

I don't understand why the tweets were deleted, Atlas said in an email, calling Twitter's actions censorship. He said his tweet was intended to show that "general population masks and mask mandates do not work," and he clarified that the correct policy is to use masks when one cannot socially distance.

Atlas added that infections exploded even with mandates in Los Angeles County, Miami-Dade County, Hawaii, Alabama, the Philippines, Japan and other places.

Researchers have concluded that masks can control the spread of the virus, and public health experts have urged the public to wear them. But Trump and his team often go without masks while campaigning.