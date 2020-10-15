US Elections 2020: Joe Biden to provide citizenship to 11 million people if voted to power

Washington, Oct 15: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has vowed to provide citizenship to 11 million illegal immigrants if voted to power in the November 3 presidential elections.

Biden identified this as one of his priorities in addition to beating the virus, rebuilding the economy and figuring out how to restore American leadership around the world.

Responding to a question at a virtual fund raiser on Wednesday, Biden said there is a need to deal with what's going on at the border. "We're going to have to deal with the immigration crisis we have. I'm going to send the House and Senate an immigration bill that's going to provide access to citizenship to 11 million people," he said.

According to the campaign, there were 37 attendees and the event was hosted by Jane Hartley, former US Ambassador to France and Monaco and current Chairman, Sesame Workshop; Blair Effron, Founder and Partner, Centerview Partners; Indian American Deven Parekh, Managing Director, Insight Partners and Roger Altman, Founder and Senior Chairman, Evercore.

When asked how he would envision his first 30 days in office in terms of both domestic and foreign policy, Biden said, "A lot more can go wrong between now and January 21, and I'm not being facetious. Four more years, we're not going to have the country we have now".

"If the American people elect me, we're going to have an enormous task in repairing the damage he's done," he added of Trump.

"We have to be beating the virus, rebuilding the economy and figuring out how to restore American leadership around the world," Biden said. Biden said he would move to quickly implement his plan to deal with the pandemic and reopen safely.

Biden was critical of the policies of President Donald Trump. "The rest of the world is wondering, what in the Lord's name is happening? What we're living through today is not normal," he said.