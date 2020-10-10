US elections 2020: Despicable says Biden over Trump’s remarks on Harris

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Oct 10: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has described President Donald Trumps'' remarks about Kamala Harris after a debate between her and Vice President Mike Pence as "despicable" and "beneath the office of the presidency".

Pence and Biden''s running mate Harris came face to face in the vice presidential debate on Wednesday, which saw sparring over Trump''s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, jobs, China, racial tensions and climate change. Trump and Biden have separately lauded their deputies.

In an interview to Fox news on Thursday, Trump hit out at Harris saying, if Biden wins the November 3 US Elections, Harris will take over as president in a month''s time.

"She is a communist. She''s not a socialist. She''s well beyond a socialist. Take a look at her views. She wants to open up the borders to allow killers and murderers and rapists to pour into our country," he said.

Hours later, Biden hit out Trump for his remarks, saying the American people are sick and tired of it.

"It''s despicable, so beneath the office of the presidency and the American people are sick and tired of it. They know who this man is, it''s got to stop," Biden told reporters in the battle ground State of Arizona with Harris by his side.

"This (Harris) is a person who is ready on day one to be president of the United States of America. This is a person who has more integrity in her little finger than most people have in their whole body... He (Trump) has great difficulty dealing with strong women," the Democratic presidential candidate said.

"You did a great job," he told Harris.

Responding to a query, Biden said there is no place for hate in America.

"Both of us have been talking about this for some time, about how white supremacists and these militias are a genuine threat," he said.

"I have got to compliment the FBI and the police agencies for what they did and how they stepped up. But look, the words of a president matter whether they can cause a nation to have a market rise or fall, go to war, bring peace. But they can also breathe oxygen into those who are filled with hate and danger and I just think it''s got to stop," Biden added.