US Elections 2020: Biden warns that Trump wants to scrap health law

    Washington, Oct 17: Joe Biden is warning Michigan voters that President Donald Trump wants to strip health insurance from tens of millions of Americans with preexisting conditions.

    Campaigning outside Detroit on Friday, the Democratic nominee said Trump promises to protect the insurance eligibility of all Americans but in reality wants to scrap the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

    That law for the first time set a federal standard that requires insurers to offer health insurance to customers regardless of their health history.

    Biden says Trump can only see from his penthouse in Manhattan and doesn't see most Americans' daily struggles.

    A 2017 study from the Department of Health and Human Services found that as many as 133 million Americans could be defined as having a preexisting condition by the standards insurers used before the 2010 law.

    Biden noted that the number could rise in the wake of the pandemic.

      Some patients who recover from COVID-19 have been found with lingering lung, heart or other organ damage.

      Saturday, October 17, 2020, 12:09 [IST]
      X