Trump says he built greatest economy, which was 'horribly' interrupted by 'plague' from China

US Election 2020 to see highest voter turnout in a century as over 160 mn votes expected to be cast

US Election 2020 Result: Joe Biden maintains lead over Donald Trump as polls close in more states

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washigton, Nov 04: Polls have started closing in dozens of states as Americans brace for the results of the US Presidential election 2020, with the White House and control of Congress hanging in the balance.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has maintained a commanding lead over President Donald Trump in the final US election polls result, as well as smaller leads in the most important battleground states.

As the first results are trickling in, the Associated Press has projected a win for US President Donald Trump in West Virginia and Indiana, while his Democratic challenger Joe Biden has take Virginia and Vermont. Polls have closed in Florida, a battleground state, results of which are crucial for both contenders.

US Election 2020: Donald Trump confident as early trends trickle in

So far, that gives Trump 55 electoral votes to 85 for Biden. The magic number is 270.

Meanwhile, polls have closed in Florida, a key state that is likely to signal the outcome of this election. In 2016, Hillary Clinton (49.02 percent) had lost the state to Trump (47.82 percent). The state has 29 electoral votes.

Earlier in the day, Americans were seen voting in large numbers in one of the most divisive bitter elections in decades in which incumbent Republican Donald Trump is challenged by Democrat Joe Biden. Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days or weeks to be counted in some states, meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday local time.