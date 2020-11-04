Since 2000, the one who won Florida has gone on to become US President

US heading for a contingent election: What if a President is not declared by Jan 20

US Elections 2020: What is at stake at the Senate

US Election 2020: Here is how the numbers stack up currently

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, Nov 04: After winning Florida and Iowa, US President Donald Trump is engaged in a tight electoral battle with Democrat Joe Biden on the three Northern battleground states - Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania - that could prove crucial in determining who wins the Oval office.

As of 3:00 pm IST, according to AP, Democratic candidate Joe Biden led with 238 electoral votes while President Donald Trump has secured 213.

The magic number is 270. This is how the numbers stack up so far The one who reaches the magical figure of 270 gets the keys to the White House for the next four years.

Donald Trump (213)

Alabama (9)

Arkansas (6)

Florida (29)

Idaho (4)

Indiana (11)

Iowa (6)

Kansas (6)

Kentucky (8)

Louisiana (8)

Mississippi (6)

Missouri (10)

Montana (3)

Nebraska (4)*

North Dakota (3)

Ohio (18)

Oklahoma (7)

South Carolina (9)

South Dakota (3)

Tennessee (11)

Texas (38)

Utah (6)

West Virginia (5)

Wyoming (3)

Joe Biden (238)

Arizona (11)

California (55)

Colorado (9)

Connecticut (7)

Delaware (3)

District of Columbia (3)

Hawaii (4)

Illinois (20)

Maine (3)**

Maryland (10)

Massachusetts (11)

Minnesota (10)

Nebraska (1)*

New Hampshire (4)

New Jersey (14)

New Mexico (5)

New York (29)

Oregon (7)

Rhode Island (4)

Vermont (3)

Virginia (13)

Washington (12)

States Not Yet Called

Alaska

Georgia

Michigan

Nevada

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Wisconsin