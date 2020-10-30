At USD 14 billion, this years US elections to be the most expensive in history

US Election 2020: 'Get out to Vote' becomes common theme in rallies for US presidential polls

Ajay Joseph Raj P

Washington, Oct 30: Be it the Trump or the rival Biden campaign, "Get out to Vote" is the common theme driving all the rallies and meetings for the November 3 US presidential elections.

President Donald Trump, a Republican who is seeking a second term, and his Democratic rival and former vice president Joe Biden make it a point in their public remarks to emphasise to their supporters how important it is for them to go out and vote next Tuesday.

"Whatever you do, you have to go out and vote," Trump said at an election rally in the Bullhead City of Arizona on Wednesday. With just days to go for the polls and in a scenario where every vote counts, Trump even asks his supporters to take their bosses, friends and neighbours to the polling booths to vote.

"Go out and vote. Bring your friends. Bring your family, your neighbours, your co-workers. Get out and vote. This is the most important election that we've perhaps ever had," said the president at an election rally in Wisconsin this week. "Get out and vote," Trump told his cheering supporters at Tampa, Florida on Thursday.

First Lady Melania Trump too, in her maiden election speech in Pennsylvania this week, appealed to the voters to go out and vote.

"If you haven't already voted, please be sure to get out and vote on November 3 and encourage everyone you know to do the same," she said.

Former vice president Biden too has been making the same appeal to his voters. "Go out and Vote," he says in his public meetings, which because of coronavirus has been restricted to a few people or drive-in car rallies.

Over 81 million out of nearly 240 million eligible voters have already cast their ballots. The Democrats and the Biden Campaign have been aggressive in urging their supporters to mail in their votes or do early voting.

They have also developed mobile apps and website - http://www.iwillvote.com -- to encourage their supporters to vote. The Biden Campaign has been spending a significant amount of resources and has deployed hundreds of people, who are writing emails and making phone calls to people appealing them to go out and vote.

"History shows that the easiest way to make sure that you and your friends vote is to make a plan. And when it comes to voting this year, having a plan has never been more important," former president Barack Obama said in a recent video to his supporters.

In the several public rallies that he has addressed so far, including the battleground States of Pennsylvania and Florida, Obama makes it a point to underscore the importance of going out and voting.