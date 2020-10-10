US Election 2020: Climate activist Greta Thunberg urges US voters to pick Joe Biden

Washington, Oct 10: Climate activist Greta Thunberg on Saturday asked US voters to choose Joe Biden, saying the outcome of the US presidential election was crucial for fighting climate change.

"I never engage in party politics. But the upcoming US elections is above and beyond all that From a climate perspective it's very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates," the Swedish environmental campaigner tweeted.

"But, I mean...you know...damn! Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden," she added.

Biden is challenging US President Donald Trump, who dismisses climate change warnings and who has been dismissive of Thunberg.

Thunberg, who has inspired protesters worldwide to push for action in combating the climate crisis, was named Time magazine's Person of the Year this week.

Trump had tweeted that it was "so ridiculous" for Thunberg to be recognised as Person of the Year.

"Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!" Trump wrote.

Following Trump's tweet, Thunberg updated her Twitter bio to reflect Trump's comments.

Joe Biden, who then served as Barack Obama's vice president, chastised Trump for his comments, writing on Twitter, "What kind of president bullies a teenager?"

At the ongoing UN climate summit in Madrid, Thunberg accused rich countries of "misleading" the world over their response to climate change.