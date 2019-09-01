US: ‘Deeply concerned about situation in Kashmir,’ says Bernie Sanders

By Simran Kashyap

Washington Sep 01: United States senator and presidential contender Bernie Sanders on Saturday said that he was deeply concerned about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir post revocation of Article 370 in the Valley. He also said that India's actions in Jammu and Kashmir were "unacceptable".

Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont, also spoke in the favour of international humanitarian law and support, while asserting that the United States must support UN-backed peaceful resolution in Kashmir.

Speaking at a public meeting, the 77-year-old leader that curbs on the movement and communication must be lifted immediately in the Valley. "I am deeply concerned about the situation in Kashmir..." the senator said.

"The communication blockade must be lifted immediately and the US government must speak out boldly in support of international humanitarian law and in support of UN-backed peaceful resolution that supports the will of Kashmiri people," he added.

This comes after the United States on Thursday said that it was "very concerned" about the reports of detentions and restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir. The US had also said then it was monitoring the situation in the Valley closely.

"The US is watching the situation in Jammu and Kashmir closely," a spokesperson for the US State Department had said in response to media queries. "We continue to call for calm and restraint, including on rhetoric."

"We note the broader implications of the developments in Jammu and Kashmir and the potential for increased instability in the region," the spokesperson added.

A day earlier, US Congressman Andy Levin had also criticised the Narendra Modi-led administration's decision on Jammu and Kashmir. He said Modi had trampled democratic norms and fundamental human rights and heightened long-simmering tensions between India and Pakistan.

These developments come ahead of Modi's visit to New York for the 74th session of the General Assembly later this month.

Meanwhile, curbs on the movement and communication are still in place in the Valley, and have entered the fourth week now.