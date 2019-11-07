  • search
Trending Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra Ranjan Gogoi Hero Dog
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    US Charges ex-Twitter employees for helping Saudi Govt Spy on dissidents

    By
    |

    San Francisco, Nov 07: After the WhatsApp revealed last week that Indian journalists and human rights activists were among roughly 1,400 users globally spied upon by unnamed entities using Israeli Spyware, Pegasus. Now the U.S has charged two former Twitter Inc. employees and a Saudi national for helping the Saudi government spy on dissidents who used the social network.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The U.S. Attorney David Anderson in San Francisco on Wednesday in a statement announcing the criminal complaint stated, "Saudi agents mined Twitter's internal systems for personal information about known Saudi critics and thousands of other Twitter users." As reported by The Print.

    However, the micro-blogging website Twitter from their side that they are committed to protecting those who use its service and applauded the Justice Department's actions.

    Among these two former Twitter employees - Ali Alzabarah, 35, hails from Saudi Arabia, and Ahmad Abouammo, 41, is from Seattle.

    Reportedly, it is said that both were recruited by a third Saudi, Ahmed Almutairi, 30, to "use their employee credentials to gain access without authorization to certain nonpublic information about the individuals behind certain Twitter accounts."

    All three are charged with acting as illegal agents of a foreign government.

    One of these three- Abouammo is also charged with destroying, altering, or falsifying records in a federal investigation.

    The micro-blogging website said in a statement, "We recognize the lengths bad actors will go to try and undermine our service."

    Twitter also stated that their company limits access to sensitive account information to a limited group of trained and vetted employees. They understand the incredible risks faced by many who use Twitter to share their perspectives with the world and to hold those in power accountable. they have tools in place to protect their privacy and their ability to do their vital work.

    Twitter faces casteism row as #cancelallBlueTicksinIndia campaign trends

    Last month, a prominent Saudi dissident sued Twitter for failing to tell him about a hack into his account, which he attributed to Alzabarah, one of the men charged by the U.S.

    More TWITTER News

    Read more about:

    twitter spy

    Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 10:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue