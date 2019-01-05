  • search
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    US blogger says Indians too poor to buy iPhone; draws flak on Twitter

    By
    |

    Washington, Jan 5: An American yoga instructor and travel blogger recently made negative remarks about Indians in a post on Instagram and she was blasted as a result, even called "racist". She said Indians are too poor to buy an iPhone and that someone in "the poorest most overcrowded country" was likely to return his/her lost iPhone X.

    US blogger says Indians too poor to buy iPhone; draws flak on Twitter

    Hailing from Indianapolis, Indiana, the 24-year-old blogger named Grady said she lost her expensive five-month-old iPhone X on the streets of Jaipur which she described as "the most scammy tourist cities in all of India". She also added that she didn't expect to get her device back since it was "worth more money than some people in this country will have in their whole lifetime". She also vented out her frustration saying anyone who finds it "probably would not even know what to do with it."

    The social media in India was not happy with it. Many users found the American blogger's explanation as "condescending" and said it resembled "colonial hangover".

    Also Read | This man has restored polluted wetlands in Peru in days; should he be called in Bengaluru?

    Grady, however, deleted her post but even her account after facing backlash. However, screenshots of her post had gone viral on Twitter by then and the Twitterati targeted her for her ignorance and even threatened to boycott brands of they did not stop working with the American blogger.

    The woman later apologised for the post, saying: "I am sorry that my words did not give clarity to the intentions in sharing my story. I had no intentions to belittle the Indian culture. The moral of the story was the blessings and gratitude I had for the Indian people who helped me in a moment of panic when losing my phone in a foreign country. I apologize the most for the amount of pure hate that this has pulled out of so many people's hearts and spread around the world."

    "Ask yourself - If you found a smart phone device on the street locked, out of service, broken, no buttons, and the software is not in your native language: would it be easy for you to find the owner and return it? For me, the answer is no. I think most of us would agree the answer is no. This has nothing to do with race, ethnicity, class, education, etc." she said in defence.

    Some of the reactions that the Twitterati came up with for Grady's post are:

    More jaipur NewsView All

    Read more about:

    usa blogger iphone mobile jaipur twitter social media

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue