US bears responsibility for all consequences of 'rogue adventurism', says Iran FM on death of Qasem

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Tehran, Jan 03: Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Friday said that the assassination of Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani was, "an extremely dangerous and foolish escalation."

''The US' act of international terrorism, assassinating General Soleimani-the most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda,is extremely dangerous and foolish escalation. US bears responsibility for all consequences of rogue adventurism,'' he said.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed in a statement read out on state television that the commander of its Quds Force Qasem Soleimani was killed by US forces in Baghdad on Friday.

Who was Qasem Soleimani

"The Revolutionary Guards announces that the glorious commander of Islam, haj Qasem Soleimani, following a life of servitude, was martyred in an attack by America on Baghdad airport this morning," said the report.

The channel said the attack was carried out by US helicopters. A black ribbon was displayed on the screen and a photo montage was shown with images of Soleimani smiling and praying.

Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed Friday in a US strike, was one of the most popular figures in Iran and seen as a deadly adversary by America and its allies.

General Soleimani, who headed the external operations Quds Force for the Guards, had wielded his regional clout publicly since 2018 when it was revealed that he had direct involvement in top-level talks over the formation of Iraq's government.

Iran Quds Force chief killed in rocket attack at Baghdad airport

It was no surprise at the time for a man who has been at the centre of power-broking in the region for two decades. Soleimani has been in and out of Baghdad ever since, most recently last month as parties sought to form a new government. Where once he kept to the shadows, Soleimani has in recent years become an unlikely celebrity in Iran -- replete with a huge following on Instagram.

His profile rose suddenly when he was pushed forward as the public face of Iran's intervention in the Syrian conflict from 2013, appearing in battlefield photos, documentaries -- and even being featured in a music video and animated film.