    US bars entry to 16 Saudis over Jamal Khashoggi killing

    By PTI
    |

    Washington, April 09: The United States on Monday barred entry to 16 Saudi nationals over what it described as their role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

    In this file photo, Tawakkol Karman, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate for 2011 holds a picture of missing Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi as she speaks to journalists near the Saudi Arabia consulate. PTI file photo
    The announcement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo comes as the administration of President Donald Trump has faced pressure from Congress over its response to the killing in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last October, which sparked unprecedented international scrutiny of the kingdom's human rights record.

    Man inspired by Islamic State planned truck attack near Washington DC

    Some US lawmakers have publicly stated that they suspect the powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was directly responsible for the killing, based on the CIA's conclusions.

    The State Department previously revoked the visas of nearly two dozen Saudi officials and froze the assets of 17 others.

    PTI

    united states jamal khashoggi saudi arabia

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 12:18 [IST]
