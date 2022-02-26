First Air India evacuation flight carrying 219 Indians from Ukraine lands in Mumbai; 2 more flights on course

International

pti-PTI

Washington, Feb 26: A USD 350 million package of additional US military assistance to Ukraine announced Saturday includes “anti-armour, small arms and various munitions, body armour and related equipment,” according to John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary.

Separately, a senior defense official said the assistance includes Javelin anti-tank weapons and that it will be delivered to Ukraine in phases and as soon as possible.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal planning, said the U.S. has delivered military assistance to Ukraine by unspecified means as recently as “the last couple of days,” and that ground routes for delivery of the additional material “would certainly be on the list of options we would consider.”