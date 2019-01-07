US: 8-year-old immigrant boy who died in border staff custody wanted to have bicycle, says family

Washington, Jan 7: Eight-year-old Felipe Alonzo Gomez, a Guatemalan immigrant who died in a hospital on the Christmas Day while in the custody of the US Customs and Border Patrol, always desired a bicycle, his family revealed days after his death.

Catarina Gomez Lucas, Felipe's 21-year-old stepsister, told the Associated Press that the boy's father had taken him on the journey from the Central American nation to the US hoping that it would bring them more "opportunity". The father, Agustin, took Felipe with some clothing, new shoes and all the money he could manage. According to Lucas, the father-son duo was determined to escape the poverty of their hometown and "very happy to leave".

According to Guatemalan newspaper Pensa Libre, Agustin and Felipe were detained on December 18 after they crossed the US border in El Paso, Texas, and were taken to Alamogordo in New Mexico where the boy died.

Felipe's mother Catarina Alonzo Perez told the newspaper that she wanted his remains to be brought back to her, People.com said. She was also heartbroken over the death of his son saying he was in good health when he left.

The official reason of Felipe's death is yet to be confirmed even though autopsy report said he had flu at the time of his death.