  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    US: 8-year-old immigrant boy who died in border staff custody wanted to have bicycle, says family

    By
    |

    Washington, Jan 7: Eight-year-old Felipe Alonzo Gomez, a Guatemalan immigrant who died in a hospital on the Christmas Day while in the custody of the US Customs and Border Patrol, always desired a bicycle, his family revealed days after his death.

    US: 8-year-old immigrant boy who died in border staff custody wanted to have bicycle, says family
    Image Courtesy: Twitter

    Catarina Gomez Lucas, Felipe's 21-year-old stepsister, told the Associated Press that the boy's father had taken him on the journey from the Central American nation to the US hoping that it would bring them more "opportunity". The father, Agustin, took Felipe with some clothing, new shoes and all the money he could manage. According to Lucas, the father-son duo was determined to escape the poverty of their hometown and "very happy to leave".

    Also Read | Trump draws criticism for his decision to end right to US citizenship

    According to Guatemalan newspaper Pensa Libre, Agustin and Felipe were detained on December 18 after they crossed the US border in El Paso, Texas, and were taken to Alamogordo in New Mexico where the boy died.

    Felipe's mother Catarina Alonzo Perez told the newspaper that she wanted his remains to be brought back to her, People.com said. She was also heartbroken over the death of his son saying he was in good health when he left.

    The official reason of Felipe's death is yet to be confirmed even though autopsy report said he had flu at the time of his death.

    Read more about:

    usa immigration boy death human interest

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 9:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue