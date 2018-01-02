US: 2 officers, 1 civilian shot at Tennessee club, say officials

Two police officers and a civilian have been injured after shots were fired at a party at a club in Tennessee, said officials.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at Douglas Café (aka "Betty's") at 114 Smith Street in Newbern.

Initial reports indicate two officers with the Newbern Police Department responded to a disturbance call at the club around closing time, where a New Year's Eve party was taking place. When officers arrived at the scene, shots were being fired, and the two officers were shot, as well as another individual at that location.

The TBI is investigating the shooting at the request of 29th District Attorney General Danny Goodman. The agency will give him its findings for review.

The officers' names have not been released.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)