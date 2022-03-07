UNSC to hold emergency meeting today over humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

What India, Russia, China and US said at the UNSC

Washington, Mar 07: The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Monday on the humanitarian crisis triggered in Ukraine as the Russian military operations intensifies.

The French and Mexican missions to the UN are seeking the Council's approval of a resolution calling for unhindered humanitarian access in Ukraine.

According to reports, the meeting has been proposed by Mexico and France, who are pushing a draft that calls for an end to hostilities in Ukraine, unhindered flow of humanitarian aid and protection of civilians.

According to media reports, the meeting will be followed by closed consultations on a draft resolution on the humanitarian plight in Ukraine.

However, earlier the United Nations launched an emergency appeal for $1.7 billion to respond to soaring humanitarian needs of both people who fled Ukraine and who remain in the country.

Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 8:23 [IST]