YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UNSC to hold emergency meeting today over humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Mar 07: The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Monday on the humanitarian crisis triggered in Ukraine as the Russian military operations intensifies.

    The French and Mexican missions to the UN are seeking the Council's approval of a resolution calling for unhindered humanitarian access in Ukraine.

    UNSC to hold emergency meeting today over humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

    According to reports, the meeting has been proposed by Mexico and France, who are pushing a draft that calls for an end to hostilities in Ukraine, unhindered flow of humanitarian aid and protection of civilians.

    According to media reports, the meeting will be followed by closed consultations on a draft resolution on the humanitarian plight in Ukraine.

    However, earlier the United Nations launched an emergency appeal for $1.7 billion to respond to soaring humanitarian needs of both people who fled Ukraine and who remain in the country.

    More UNSC News  

    Read more about:

    unsc

    Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 8:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X