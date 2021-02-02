YouTube
    UNSC to hold emergency meet on Myanmar, following military coup

    United Nations, Feb 02: The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday over the situation in Myanmar, following a coup by the military.

    Representational Image

    The meeting will be held behind closed doors and will take place through video-conferencing, says the calendar, which as approved by the council members on Monday.

    Myanmar coup: Muted response, but a quandary nonetheless for Beijing

    The UN special envoy for Myanmar, Swiss diplomat Christine Schraner Burgener is expected to brief the council on the latest developments. In a bloodless coup, the Myanmar military seized power while detaining the democratically elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi and other top leaders.

    Britain's UN envoy, Barbara Woodward told reporters that she hoped to have a constructive discussion on Myanmar and look at the range of measures, with the idea of respecting the people's will expressed in the vote and releasing the civil society leaders.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 2, 2021, 10:15 [IST]
