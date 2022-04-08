'Unlawful and politically motivated': Russia on suspension from UNHRC

Moscow, Apr 08: Russia on Friday said the UN General Assembly resolution on suspending Russia's membership in the UN Human Rights Council is an "unlawful and politically motivated act of punishment designed to make an example of a sovereign UN member pursuing independent domestic and foreign policies".

"In Russia's view, the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly in New York on April 7 on suspending the membership of the Russian Federation in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is an unlawful and politically motivated act of punishment designed to make an example of a sovereign UN member pursuing independent domestic and foreign policies," said the Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Effective April 7, 2022, the Russian Federation has decided to end its membership in the UNHRC.

"Russia has always regarded the UNHRC as an important element of the universal system of promoting and protecting human rights, viewing the Council's main role as facilitating constructive interstate dialogue on key issues of the human rights agenda with as little politicisation as possible," it added.

"Unfortunately, in the current conditions, the Council has been de facto monopolised and exploited by one group of states. These states, which position themselves as beacons of human rights, are directly participating in, or abetting, flagrant mass human rights violations. Despite their status as Council members, they are not prepared to deviate from their political and economic bottom line in order to truly advance the cause of human rights in individual countries. Such actions violate the mandate given by the international community to this UN Council and undermine trust in the UN more broadly," it also said.

"Russia's sincere commitment to the protection and advancement of human rights does not allow us to remain part of an international mechanism serving the will of this group of states, which will resort to outright blackmail of sovereign countries to achieve their goals and secure the necessary support during votes," it further said.

Our decision to end our membership in the UNHRC effective immediately does not mean Russia is retreating from its international human rights commitments.

The Russian Federation intends to continue helping to facilitate a constructive dialogue on human rights and engaging all stakeholders in collective decision-making in the interests of all groups of states.

Story first published: Friday, April 8, 2022, 19:13 [IST]