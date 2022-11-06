YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    United Kingdom to declare bank holiday May 8 to honour King Charles III

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    London, Nov 06: The United Kingdom will have another reason to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, for the government has declared a special public holiday to mark the occasion.

    The holiday will be on Monday, May 8, capping a three-day weekend that will begin with the coronation.

    United Kingdom to declare bank holiday May 8 to honour King Charles III

    The coronation of Charles' late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was also marked with what is known as a bank holiday in Britain. "The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country.

    UK's Royal Mint reveals new coins with King Charles' portraitUK's Royal Mint reveals new coins with King Charles' portrait

    In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year,'' new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

    "I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honor."

    Charles will be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. His ceremony will be designed to preserve the historical traditions of the monarchy while looking to the future following the late queen's 70-year reign.

    The coronation is expected to be shorter and less extravagant than the three-hour ceremony that installed Elizabeth in 1953, in keeping with Charles' plans for a slimmed-down monarchy. The coronation holiday means May will have three long weekends next year, with traditional bank holidays already scheduled for May 1 and May 29.

    Comments

    More UNITED KINGDOM News  

    Read more about:

    united kingdom prince charles charles

    Story first published: Sunday, November 6, 2022, 8:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X