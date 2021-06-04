For Quick Alerts
United Kingdom approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID shot for 12- to 15-year-olds: Reuters
International
London, June 04: United Kingdom on Friday approved Pfizer/BioNTech COVID shot for 12- to 15-year-olds.
"We have carefully reviewed clinical trial data in children aged 12 to 15 years and have concluded that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective in this age group and that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh any risk," June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, said.
Story first published: Friday, June 4, 2021, 17:16 [IST]