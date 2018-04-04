UN lists Dawood as terrorist based in Islamabad, mentions Karachi address

The latest list of terror organisations and terrorists released by the UN Security Council lists 139 entities from Pakistan alone. India's most wanted gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar is also among the list, who has held several passports issued in Rawalpindi and Karachi, as per the United Nations Security Council.

The list, headed by Osama bin Laden's heir apparent Ayman al-Zawahiri, also includes Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The UN terror list is formulated after identifying the individuals who have lived in Pakistan and have links to outfits that have used the territory for carrying out subversive or terrorist activities.

According to the UN Security Council, Dawood has held several Pakistani passports issued in Rawalpindi and Karachi, the report said. The UN claims that he owns a palatial bungalow in the hilly area of Noorabad, Karachi, it added.

The UN has even mentioned Dawood's address as Karachi, along with details of his family members.

Dawood, wanted in India as the mastermind of the Mumbai bomb blasts in 1993 and accused of crimes such as match-fixing and extortion, accrued a vast property portfolio across the Midlands and south-east in the UK as well as India, the UAE, Spain, Morocco, Turkey, Cyprus and Australia.

LeT's Hafiz Saeed is listed as a person also wanted by Interpol for his involvement in terrorist activities. The LeT is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

Apart from them, Haji Mohammed Yahya Mujahid, LeT's media contact, and Hafiz Saeed's deputies, Abdul Salaam and Zafar Iqbal, are also listed. Like Hafiz Saeed, they are all wanted by the Interpol. The LeT is listed with its various aliases, such as al-Mansoorian, Paasban-i-Kashmir, Paasban-i-Ahle Hadith, Jamaatud Dawa and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation, the report said.

The UN data claims that first person on the list Ayman al-Zawahiri is still hiding somewhere in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border area, the report said. Several of his lieutenants are also on the list who, the UN believes, are hiding with him.

The report, however, did not give the total number of entries in the updated UNSC list.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

