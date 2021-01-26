YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Republic Day 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UN chief hopes tensions along India-China border could be dialled down through talks

    By
    |

    United Nations, Jan 26: Amid a recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the border in Sikkim, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres hopes that tensions that exist between the two countries along the border could be dialled down through dialogue, a spokesperson for the UN chief has said.

    Antonio Guterres
    Antonio Guterres

    Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a clash in the high-altitude Naku La region in North Sikkim on January 20, an incident described by the Indian Army on Monday as a "minor face-off".

    In a statement, the Indian Army said the face-off was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols.

    "Only to say that we hope that, through dialogue, the tensions that may exist along the border could be dialled down, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said at the daily press briefing on Monday.

    Dujarric was responding to a question on whether the UN Secretariat or the Secretary General has any comment on the "renewed India-China border clashes".

    More ANTONIO GUTERRES News

    Read more about:

    antonio guterres india china

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 26, 2021, 10:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X