UN chief grieves over destruction caused by Cyclone Titli in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

By PTI
    United Nations, Oct 16: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed sadness over the loss of lives and destruction caused in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh due to landslides and flooding following Cyclone Titli, saying the world body is ready to support the government's response to the calamity.

    "The Secretary-General is saddened by reports of death and injury in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh states in India due to landslides and flooding following Cyclone Titli," a statement issued Monday by Guterres' spokesman said.

    Guterres said the UN stands in solidarity with the Government of India as it responds to this calamity and is ready to support the response. The death toll in cyclone Titli, which made a landfall on October 11, and the subsequent flood in Odisha has risen to 27.

    A total of 3,60,353 people were evacuated and sheltered in 1,614 relief centres. Millions of people have been affected in Odisha mainly in the worst-hit districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, and Rayagada, and thousands of houses were damaged in Andhra Pradesh.

    Cyclone Titli also disrupted road and telecommunications networks and power supplies. The secretary-general extended his condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of India, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

    Cyclone Titli happens to be a strong typical cyclone which has devastated both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from the day it has made its landfall with a wind speed of 165 kmph. As of now, the death rate in Odisha due to cyclone has been risen up to 18.

    PTI

    cyclone cyclone titli odisha weather united nations antonio guterres

