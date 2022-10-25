YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    UK's Truss wishes PM-designate Rishi Sunak 'every success' as she exits power

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    London, Oct 25: Outgoing British Prime Minister Liz Truss wished her successor Rishi Sunak 'every success for the good' of the United Kingdom on Tuesday as she extolled some achievements of her time in power from 10 Downing Street.Sunak, the first Indian-origin leader to rise to the post of a UK Prime Minister, will take charge officially during the day after his meeting with King Charles, as per protocol.

    UKs Truss wishes PM-designate Rishi Sunak every success as she exits power

    ''I wish Rishi Sunak every success for the good of our country,'' said Truss as reported by news agency PTI. ''Our country continues to battle through a storm. But I believe in Britain. I believe in the British people and I know that brighter days lie ahead,'' she said.

    UK PM-designate Rishi Sunak to meet King Charles III at Buckingham PalaceUK PM-designate Rishi Sunak to meet King Charles III at Buckingham Palace

    ''I am more convinced than ever that we need to be bold and confront the challenges that we face. As the Roman philosopher Seneca wrote, it's not because things are difficult that we do not dare is because we do not dare that they are difficult," she said.

    Speaking on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Truss spoke about the need to support the latter in their fight against Moscow.

    Earlier, she chaired her last Cabinet meeting during which she reportedly spoke of "significant achievements" in the short time of just 45 days her premiership was in place.

    Comments

    More RISHI SUNAK News  

    Read more about:

    rishi sunak united kingdom

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 16:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X