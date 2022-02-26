Ukrainian FM asks India to use influence in its relations with Russia for ending military operations

oi-Prakash KL

Kiev, Feb 25: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a telephonic conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging the Indian government to use "all influence in its relations with Moscow" to end military operations against Ukraine.

The Foreign Minister urged India as a non-permanent UNSC member to support the draft resolution on "restoring peace in Ukraine". "Call with my Indian counterpart @DrSJaishankar. Asked India to use all influence in its relations with Russia to force it to cease military aggression against Ukraine.

"Urged India as a non-permanent UNSC member to support today's draft resolution on restoring peace in Ukraine," Dmytro Kuleba said in a Tweet. Jaishankar said he received a call from Kuleba who shared his assessment of the current situation. The External Affairs Minister said he emphasized that India supports diplomacy and dialogue as the way out. "Received a call from Ukrainian FM @DmytroKuleba.

He shared his assessment of the current situation. I emphasized that India supports diplomacy & dialogue as the way out. Discussed predicament of Indian nationals, including students. Appreciate his support for their safe return," Jaishankar said in a tweet. Indian embassies in the neighbouring countries of Ukraine have organized evacuation operations for the Indian citizens.

Meanwhile, India abstained on a UN Security Council resolution by the US that "deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine, as New Delhi called for the immediate cessation of hostilities and asserted that dialogue is the only answer to settling disputes.

The 15-nation Security Council voted on the draft resolution Friday afternoon by the US and Albania and co-sponsored by a "cross-regional" group of 67 UN member states, including Australia, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Romania and the United Kingdom.

India, China and the UAE abstained on the resolution, which received 11 votes in favour by Albania, Brazil, France, Gabon, Ghana, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, the UK and the US.

Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 9:29 [IST]