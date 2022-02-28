YouTube
    Ukraine to get fighting jets from EU nations

    Kyiv, Feb 28: The European Union Countries will send fighter jets to Ukraine at the request of Kyiv. This would help Ukraine counter the Russian forces better, according to Joseph Borrell, the bloc's foreign policy chief.

    Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba told the EU that they need fighting jets that the Ukrainian Army is able to operate. Some of the member states have these kind of jets he also said.

    Borrell told a press conference that they are going to provide even fighting jets. We're not talking about just ammunition. We are providing more important arms to go to a war.

    Story first published: Monday, February 28, 2022, 8:24 [IST]
    X