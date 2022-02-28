Ukraine ready for peace talks with Russia but not in Belarus: Volodymyr Zelensky

Kyviv, Feb 28: Ukraine's president Volodymr Zelensky has urged Russian soldiers to lay down their weapons and desert as Ukrainian and Russian delegations were set to hold talks on Moscow's invasion.

Zelensky says prisoners with military experience and who want to fight the Russians will be released. He also said that prisoners with military experience and who want to fight the Russians will be released.

He further said that 4,500 Russian soldiers have been killed so far.

Ukraine's Presidential office on Monday said a delegation arrived for talks with Russia on the border with Belarus. It's unclear whether they'll lead to any breakthrough.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said it would demand an immediate cease-fire. It wasn't immediately clear what the Kremlin was ultimately seeking, either in the talks or, more broadly, from its war in Ukraine.

In his latest video message, Zelensky also asked the European Union on Monday to "urgently admit Ukraine" to the bloc.

"We appeal to the European Union to urgently admit Ukraine using a new procedure," Zelensky said

"We are grateful to partners for standing with us. But our goal is to be with all Europeans and, to be equal to them. I am sure we deserve it. I am sure it is possible."