    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kyiv, Mar 3: A member of Ukraine's delegation in talks with Russia says the parties have reached a tentative agreement to organise safe corridors for civilians to evacuate and for humanitarian supplies to be delivered.

    Ukraine, Russia agree to create safe corridors

    Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who took part in Thursday's talks in Belarus near the Polish border, said that Russia and Ukraine reached a preliminary understanding that cease-fires will be observed in areas where the safe corridors are established. (AP) RUP

