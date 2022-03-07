Fact check: All images barring one are not from the Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: Why France's Macron is the only world leader Putin is willing to speak to

In call with Putin, PM Modi appreciates creation of humanitarian corridor

Beijing will make efforts to help resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict, says China's Foreign Minister

Ukraine rejects Moscow-proposed humanitarian corridors to Belarus, Russia

International

oi-Deepika S

Kyiv, Mar 07: Ukraine on Monday rejected Moscow's offer of humanitarian corridors to Russia and Belarus, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

As the invasion of Ukraine continues, efforts are being made to set up humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to exit the war-hit cities.

"This is not an acceptable option," she said, after Russia proposed the passage for civilians from Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mariupol and Sumy.

The civilians "aren't going to go to Belarus and then take a plane to Russia".

Russian news agency Interfax, quoting local authorities, reported that Russia has informed the United Nations, Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) about opening humanitarian corridors in Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 15:39 [IST]