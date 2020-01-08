Ukraine plane crash: Among 170 killed 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians; Prez warns against 'speculation'

oi-Mousumi Dash

Tehran, Jan 08: The Ukrainian plane Boeing 737 that crashed outside Tehran on Wednesday morning, killing all 170 people carrying on board, among which 82 were Iranian and 63 Canadian nationals. It was also carrying 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three Britons, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned against speculation about the crash of Boeing 737 near Tehran which killed more than 170 people.

According to PTI, Zelensky wrote of Facebook, "I ask everyone to keep from speculating and putting forth unconfirmed theories about the crash." He cut short a holiday in Oman and flew back to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Tehran confirmed that the plane went down "due to an engine problem".

However, the Embassy said that "an act of terror is ruled out" for the moment, adding that the Ukrainian ambassador was at the crash site.

Reportedly, Zelensky has ordered to form a crisis team including top ministers and managed by the country's national security agency to handle the tragedy.

The agency said it has information about 168 passengers who had checked in for the flight as well as nine crew members, putting the total estimated number of people on the plane at 177, as per PTI report.

The Ukrainian President wrote on his Facebook page, "We have prepared emergency planes to send to Tehran... to fly out the bodies of the victims, we are waiting a confirmation by Iran for their departure."

The flight from Tehran to Kiev operated by Ukraine International Airlines took off from the Iranian capital's airport and crashed in Tehran province in the early hours of Wednesday, killing 170 people on board.