Ukraine crisis: Lawmakers give Putin permission to use force outside Russia

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Moscow, Feb 22: Russia's upper house of parliament has given President Vladimir Putin permission to use military force outside the country. That could presage a broader attack on Ukraine after the US said an invasion was already underway there.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had asked the country's parliament on Tuesday for a permission to use military force outside the country.

Putin's letter to the upper house of parliament would formalize a Russian military deployment to rebel regions in eastern Ukraine, a day after the Russian leader recognized their independence.

It may also herald Putin's intention to launch a broader attack on Ukraine.

Western leaders earlier said Russian troops had moved into the country's east - and the U.S. called it an invasion. Lawmakers are expected to quickly rubber-stamp Putin's request during a session Tuesday.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 22:26 [IST]