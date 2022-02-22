Ukraine crisis: Lawmakers give Putin permission to use force outside Russia
Moscow, Feb 22: Russia's upper house of parliament has given President Vladimir Putin permission to use military force outside the country. That could presage a broader attack on Ukraine after the US said an invasion was already underway there.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had asked the country's parliament on Tuesday for a permission to use military force outside the country.
Putin's letter to the upper house of parliament would formalize a Russian military deployment to rebel regions in eastern Ukraine, a day after the Russian leader recognized their independence.
It may also herald Putin's intention to launch a broader attack on Ukraine.
Western leaders earlier said Russian troops had moved into the country's east - and the U.S. called it an invasion. Lawmakers are expected to quickly rubber-stamp Putin's request during a session Tuesday.